Coronavirus LIVE: India records 69,000 cases in a day, tally crosses 2.8 mn
Coronavirus latest news: India has recorded a spike of over 69,000 cases in a single day. Maharashtra too recorded its highest one-day count of 13,165 cases. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its worst single-day spike of over 69,000 coronavirus cases, taking its total to 2,835,822. With 980 fatalities reported on Wednesday, the country's death toll has surged to 53,994. India has left the US and Brazil behind in seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (628,642), Tamil Nadu (349,654), Andhra Pradesh (300,000), Karnataka (240,948), and Uttar Pradesh (162,434). Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, recorded its highest one-day count of 13,165 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority has given its approval for opening of hotels and weekly markets in the national capital.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 22,556,346 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 15,288,855 have recovered, 789,969 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,699,221 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,460,413.
