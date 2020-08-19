Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 65,000 new cases; tally at 2,766,626
Coronavirus latest news: The total number of India cases now stands at 2,766,626, and 22,295,155 people have been infected by the virus globally. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment collects a swab sample from a resident at a Covid-19 testing site in the courtyard of a school in New Delhi.
Coronavirus update: India has recorded over 65,000 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,766,626. With 1,089 fatalities reported on Tuesday, the country's death toll surged to 53,014. The third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 431,983 cases in the past 7 days alone. India has left even the US and Brazil behind in seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases.
Union Home Miniter Amit Shah has been admitted to Delhi's AIIMS for post-coronavirus care after he complained of fatigue and body ache. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav have also tested positive for Covid-19.
Five most affected states by total tally of cases at present are Maharashtra (615,477), Tamil Nadu (349,654), Andhra Pradesh (300,000), Karnataka (240,948), and Uttar Pradesh (162,434). In Uttarakhand, coronavirus tally has risen to 12,961, with 497 more people testing positive on Tuesday.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 22,295,155 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 15,037,876 have recovered, 783,454 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,655,881 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,411,872.
