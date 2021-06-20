Coronavirus LIVE: India Covid cases at 29,881,352; global tally 178.9 mn
Coronavirus unlock live updates: India on Saturday reported 60,800 new infections and 1,269 new deaths. Stay tuned for corona-related updates.
Topics
Lockdown | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus live updates: India's tally of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has reached 29,881,352, and the death toll stands at 386,740. India continues to be second-most-affected globally. The country reported 60,800 new infections on Saturday and 1,269 new deaths, according to MoHFW.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,926,919), Karnataka (2,777,752), Kerala (2,786,412), Tamil Nadu (2,406,497), Andhra Pradesh (1,839,243).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 178.9 million confirmed cases and 3,874,879 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,401,712, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More