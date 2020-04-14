Coronavirus lockdown: Congress calls for financial package of 5-6% of GDP

The Congress on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be bold in declaring a financial package of at least 5 to 6 per cent of India’s GDP to ensure economic recovery post the Covid-19 lockdown.



The opposition party also demanded that the Centre pays all pending dues to states to enable them to fight the outbreak, besides giving each of them special packages.



Senior Congress Spokesperson Anand Sharma said the government must also allow and industry contributions to the CM Relief Funds in various states on the same lines as that granted to PM CARES Fund, as not doing so would amount to being unfair and discriminatory towards states.



“These are extraordinary times and require extraordinary actions. That is why the Prime Minister should be bold and declare an economic package to help revive various sectors of the economy post lockdown,” Sharma said.



Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the government to provide 10 kg grains per person to beneficiaries of Food Security Act till September this year.

