Defence minister Rajnath singh to launch 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah' today

Britain records more than 1,000 new infections, highest since June
Business Standard

Covid-19: Record 700,000 tests conducted in a day, says health ministry

With a record single-day increase of 64,399 cases, India's Covid tally mounted to 2.15 million, while the death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 new fatalities being reported in a day

Press Trust of India 

Coronavirus
The number of recoveries too has surged to 14,80,884 with 53,879 Covid patients having discharged in 24 hours, the highest in a day so far

Over 700,000 samples have been examined for Covid-19 in a day, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 2,41,06,535, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With a record single-day increase of 64,399 cases, India's Covid tally mounted to 2.15 million, while the death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 new fatalities being reported in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of recoveries too has surged to 14,80,884 with 53,879 Covid patients having discharged in 24 hours, the highest in a day so far, pushing the recovery rate to 68.78 per cent. Recoveries are over twice the number of active cases (628,747) of Covid infection at present. The fatality rate has dropped to 2.01 per cent, it said.

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 00:57 IST

