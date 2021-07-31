DATA STORY: Active cases rising; Kerala added over 100,000 cases in 6 days

India on Saturday reported a net addition of 3,765 in active cases to take its count to 408,920. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.75 per cent (one in 36). The country is eighth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 41,649 cases to take its total caseload to 31,613,993 from 31,572,344 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 593 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 423,810, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,299,036 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 461,518,479. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 30,781,263 – or 97.37 per cent of total caseload – with 37,291 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the eighth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases, and first by recoveries, India has added 281,834 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.75% of all active cases globally (one in every 36 active cases), and 10.02% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 461,518,479 vaccine doses. That is 1459.85 per cent of its total caseload, and 33.09 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (52462580), Maharashtra (48460068), Gujarat (36943441), Rajasthan (36803830), and Madhya Pradesh (33658457).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (626810), Delhi (587870), Gujarat (578394), Uttarakhand (568844), and J&K (501225).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 26 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net addition of 3,765, compared with 1,315 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Kerala (6005), Mizoram (313), Karnataka (225), Meghalaya (41), and Himachal Pradesh (39).

With 37,291 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.37%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.72%), Uttarakhand (2.15%), and Maharashtra (2.11%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 37,884 — 593 deaths and 37,291 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.56%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 525.8 days, and for deaths at 495 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (20772), Maharashtra (6600), Andhra Pradesh (2068), Tamil Nadu (1947), and Karnataka (1890).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (94.72%).

India on Sunday conducted 1,776,315 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 466,427,038. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.3%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (16.32%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.7%), Maharashtra (13.22%), Sikkim (12.98%), and Kerala (12.48%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Kerala (13.61%), Mizoram (13.14%), Manipur (13.1%), Sikkim (12.04%), and Meghalaya (10.28%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1260740), J&K (856992), Kerala (755781), Karnataka (569998), and Uttarakhand (557591).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6296756), Kerala (3370137), Karnataka (2903137), Tamil Nadu (2557611), and Andhra Pradesh (1964117).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6600 new cases to take its tally to 6296756.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 20772 cases to take its tally to 3370137.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 1890 cases to take its tally to 2903137.

Tamil Nadu has added 1947 cases to take its tally to 2557611.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2068 to 1964117.

Uttar Pradesh has added 37 cases to take its tally to 1708410.

Delhi has added 63 cases to take its tally to 1436207.