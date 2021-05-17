DATA STORY: First daily increase of less than 300,000 Covid cases in 25 days

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 101,461 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,516,997. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 20.68 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 281,386 cases to take its total caseload to 24,965,463. And, with 4,106 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 274,390, or 1.10 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 691,211 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 182,926,460. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 21,174,076 – or 84.81 per cent of total caseload – with 378,741 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
With a daily increase of 281,386 in total cases – a daily rise of less than 300,000 after 25 days – India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 24,684,077 on Sunday to 24,965,463 – an increase of 1.1%. Death toll has reached 274,390, with 4,106 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,302,888 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 20.68% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 8.09% of all deaths (one in every 12 deaths).
India has so far administered 182,926,460 vaccine doses. That is 732.72 per cent of its total caseload, and 13.14 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (24477151), Rajasthan (19860581), Uttar Pradesh (19420609), Gujarat (18817226), and West Bengal (16690814).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (307400), Delhi (300135), Gujarat (294607), Uttarakhand (283383), and J&K (255485).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 4 days.
The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 101,461, compared with 55,344 on Sunday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (11553), Andhra Pradesh (2969), Puducherry (438), Manipur (262), and Meghalaya (196).
With 378741 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 84.81%, while fatality rate has increased marginally to 1.10%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.39%), Sikkim (1.80%), and Uttarakhand (1.67%). The rate in as many as 19 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 382,847 — 4,106 deaths and 378,741 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.07%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 61.2 days, and for deaths at 46.0 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (34389), Tamil Nadu (33181), Karnataka (31531), Kerala (29704), and Andhra Pradesh (24171).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (70.90%), Karnataka (71.77%), Himachal Pradesh (75.52%), Rajasthan (76.60%), and J&K (77.61%).
India on Sunday conducted 1,573,515 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 316,423,658. The test positivity rate recorded was 17.9%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.94%), Maharashtra (17.29%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (13.19%), Chandigarh (11.99%), and Kerala (11.98%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (35.94%), Goa (33.89%), West Bengal (29.62%), Karnataka (27.85%), and Nagaland (26.11%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (977436), J&K (582173), Kerala (502202), Karnataka (412649), and Uttarakhand (378836).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5378452), Karnataka (2203462), Kerala (2147967), Uttar Pradesh (1619645), and Tamil Nadu (1598216).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 34,389 new cases to take its tally to 5378452. The state has added 435,716 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 31,531 cases to take its tally to 2203462.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 29,704 cases to take its tally to 2147967.
Uttar Pradesh has added 10,505 cases to take its tally to 1619645.
Tamil Nadu has added 33,181 cases to take its tally to 1598216.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 24,171 to 1435491.
Delhi has added 6,456 cases to take its tally to 1393867.
