DATA STORY: India adds 6,822 new cases, death toll rises to 473,757

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 3,402 in active cases to take its count to 95,014. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.45 per cent (one in 222). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 6,822 cases to take its total caseload to 34,648,383 from 34,641,561 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 220 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 473,757, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,939,038 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,287,610,590. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,079,612 — or 98.36 per cent of total caseload — with 10,004 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 60,561 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.45% of all active cases globally (one in every 222 active cases), and 8.98% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,287,610,590 vaccine doses. That is 3716.22 per cent of its total caseload, and 92.04 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (173807691), Maharashtra (124151876), West Bengal (99225698), Madhya Pradesh (93321964), and Bihar (88039855).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1357884), Delhi (1308638), Kerala (1306817), Jammu and Kashmir (1295998), and Uttarakhand (1245985).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 73 days.

The count of active cases across India on Monday saw a net reduction of 739, compared with 819 on Sunday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (54), Telangana (23), Himachal Pradesh (21), Mizoram (19), and Haryana (18).

With 10,004 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.36%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 10,224 — 220 deaths and 10,004 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.19%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3520.1 days, and for deaths at 1492.3 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3277), Tamil Nadu (719), Maharashtra (518), West Bengal (465), and Mizoram (330).

India on Monday conducted 1,079,384 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 649,447,014. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (12.93%), Sikkim (11.64%), Goa (11.47%), and Maharashtra (10.03%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (21.11%), Kerala (7.22%), Himachal Pradesh (2.24%), West Bengal (2.11%), and Goa (1.8%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1669125), J&K (1317010), Kerala (1119868), Punjab (1066549), and Karnataka (798507).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6639296), Kerala (5169198), Karnataka (2998400), Tamil Nadu (2731235), and Andhra Pradesh (2073852).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 518 new cases to take its tally to 6639296.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3277 cases to take its tally to 5169198.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 301 cases to take its tally to 2998400.

Tamil Nadu has added 719 cases to take its tally to 2731235.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 122 to 2073852.

Uttar Pradesh has added 10 cases to take its tally to 1710485.

Delhi has added 40 cases to take its tally to 1441398.