DATA STORY: India administers over 8 mn doses; active cases dip to 662,521

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 40,366 in active cases to take its count to 662,521. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 5.81 per cent (one in 17). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 42,640 cases to take its total caseload to 29,977,861 from 29,935,221 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 1,167 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 389,302, or 1.30 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 8,616,373 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 288,766,201. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 28,926,038 – or 96.49 per cent of total caseload – with 81,839 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, and total cases, first by recovery, and third by death, India has added 406,980 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 5.81% of all active cases globally (one in every 17 active cases), and 10.01% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

India has so far administered 288,766,201 vaccine doses. That is 963.26 per cent of its total caseload, and 20.72 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (32777931), Uttar Pradesh (31176437), Gujarat (26545128), Rajasthan (26455176), and West Bengal (23452431).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (420322), Gujarat (415596), Delhi (408153), Uttarakhand (377172), and J&K (342620).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 15 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 40,366, compared with 26,356 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (95), and Arunachal Pradesh (24).

With 81,839 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 96.49%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.30%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.68%), Uttarakhand (2.08%), and Maharashtra (1.98%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 83,006 — 1,167 deaths and 81,839 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.4%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 487 days, and for deaths at 230.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (7449), Tamil Nadu (7427), Maharashtra (6270), Andhra Pradesh (5646), and Karnataka (4867).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (94.41%), Maharashtra (95.89%), and Kerala (96.01%).

India on Monday conducted 1,664,360 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 394,072,142. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.48%), Maharashtra (15.07%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.52%), Kerala (12.78%), and Sikkim (12.03%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are, Mizoram (19.93%), Nagaland (17.14%), Manipur (15.54%), Sikkim (14.53%), and Meghalaya (12.45%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1113037), J&K (700953), Kerala (617355), Karnataka (486796), and Uttarakhand (472394).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5979051), Kerala (2816843), Karnataka (2811320), Tamil Nadu (2429924), and Andhra Pradesh (1853183).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 6270 new cases to take its tally to 5979051.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7449 cases to take its tally to 2816843.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 4867 cases to take its tally to 2811320.

Tamil Nadu has added 7427 cases to take its tally to 2429924.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 2620 to 1853183.

Uttar Pradesh has added 118 cases to take its tally to 1704476.

Delhi has added 89 cases to take its tally to 1432381.