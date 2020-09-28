DATA STORY: India has seen 1,000+ fatalities for 27 straight days, 30,254 deaths in this period

India’s count of total confirmed cases went past the 6-million mark on Monday, to stand at 6,074,702, with 82,170 new cases getting added to the tally. Active cases in the country, which have seen net daily reduction on eight of the past 10 days, increased by 6238 to reach 962,640. Twenty-seventh straight daily fatality figure of more than 1,000 (1,039 on Monday), meanwhile, pushed India’s Covid-19 to 95,542.

With a single-day jump of 74,893 in the number of cured cases, recoveries in the country reached 5,016,520, or 82.58 per cent all infections reported so far.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 587,122 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday (September 28, 2020):

