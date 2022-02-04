Data story: India logs 149,394 cases; death toll crosses grim 500,000 mark

India on Friday reported a net decrease of 98,352 in active cases to take its count to 1,435,569. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 1.92 per cent (one in 52). The country is tenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 149,394 cases to take its total caseload to 41,952,712 from 41,803,318 — an increase of 0.36%. And, with 1,072 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 500,055, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,558,760 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Thursday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,684,716,068. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 40,017,088 — or 95.39 per cent of total caseload — with 246,674 new cured cases being reported on Friday.

Now the tenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,330,003 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 1.92% of all active cases globally (one in every 52 active cases), and 8.73% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,684,716,068 vaccine doses. That is 4015.75 per cent of its total caseload, and 120.24 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 6 days.

The count of active cases across India on Friday saw a net decrease of 98,352, compared with 87,682 on Thursday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Rajasthan (910), Mizoram (69), Manipur (33), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (11), and Ladakh (7).

With 246,674 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.39%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.19%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.32%), Nagaland (2.12%), and Maharashtra (1.84%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 247,746 — 1,072 deaths and 246,674 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.43%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 194.3 days, and for deaths at 323 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (42677), Karnataka (16436), Maharashtra (15252), Tamil Nadu (11993), and Rajasthan (8073).

India on Thursday conducted 1,611,666 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 735,804,280. The test positivity rate recorded was 9.3%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7768800), Kerala (6172432), Karnataka (3860774), Tamil Nadu (3387322), and Andhra Pradesh (2293171).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 15252 new cases to take its tally to 7768800.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 42677 cases to take its tally to 6172432.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 16436 cases to take its tally to 3860774.

Tamil Nadu has added 11993 cases to take its tally to 3387322.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4605 to 2293171.

Uttar Pradesh has added 5240 cases to take its tally to 2034456.

West Bengal has added 1916 cases to take its tally to 2002169.

Delhi has added 2668 cases to take its tally to 1838647.