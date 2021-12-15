DATA STORY: India logs 6,984 new cases; death toll rises to 476,135

India on Wednesday reported a net decrease of 1,431 in active cases to take its count to 87,562. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.4 per cent (one in 250). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 6,984 cases to take its total caseload to 34,710,628 from 34,703,644 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 247 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 476,135, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,889,025 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,346,114,483. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,146,931 — or 98.38 per cent of total caseload — with 7,995 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 53,806 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.4% of all active cases globally (one in every 250 active cases), and 8.92% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,346,114,483 vaccine doses. That is 3878.1 per cent of its total caseload, and 96.23 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (184981004), Maharashtra (129907511), West Bengal (102266164), Madhya Pradesh (97632015), and Bihar (92636523).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1401619), Delhi (1359204), Kerala (1337725), Jammu and Kashmir (1323324), and Uttarakhand (1278087).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 78 days.

The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 1,431, compared with 2,463 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (29), Delhi (14), Rajasthan (11), Bihar (8), and Goa (8).

With 8,168 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,415 — 247 deaths and 8,168 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.93%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3444.6 days, and for deaths at 1335.8 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3377), Maharashtra (684), Tamil Nadu (649), West Bengal (552), and Karnataka (263).

India on Tuesday conducted 1,184,883 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 658,847,816. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.85%), Sikkim (11.54%), Goa (11.33%), and Maharashtra (9.9%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (6.33%), Kerala (5.25%), Sikkim (1.74%), West Bengal (1.69%), and Goa (1.52%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1689462), J&K (1345033), Kerala (1133910), Punjab (1066549), and Karnataka (810519).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6645136), Kerala (5200416), Karnataka (3000934), Tamil Nadu (2736695), and Andhra Pradesh (2075108).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 684 new cases to take its tally to 6645136.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3377 cases to take its tally to 5200416.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 263 cases to take its tally to 3000934.

Tamil Nadu has added 649 cases to take its tally to 2736695.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 132 to 2075108.

Uttar Pradesh has added 20 cases to take its tally to 1710592.

Delhi has added 45 cases to take its tally to 1441793.