DATA STORY: India records 7,145 cases; death toll rises to 477,158

India on Saturday reported a net decrease of 1,850 in active cases to take its count to 84,565. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.38 per cent (one in 270). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 7,145 cases to take its total caseload to 34,733,194 from 34,726,049 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 289 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 477,158, or 1.37 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,206,244 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,366,605,173. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,171,471 — or 98.38 per cent of total caseload — with 8,706 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 50,458 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.37% of all active cases globally (one in every 270 active cases), and 8.9% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,366,605,173 vaccine doses. That is 3934.57 per cent of its total caseload, and 97.69 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 80 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net reduction of 1,850, compared with 830 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (210), Mizoram (110), Goa (17), Jammu and Kashmir (13), and Himachal Pradesh (10).

With 8,706 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.38%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.37%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,995 — 289 deaths and 8,706 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.21%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 3369.2 days, and for deaths at 1144.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (3471), Maharashtra (902), West Bengal (621), Tamil Nadu (580), and Karnataka (238).

India on Friday conducted 1,245,402 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 662,897,388. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.6%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6647840), Kerala (5211297), Karnataka (3001792), Tamil Nadu (2738583), and Andhra Pradesh (2075546).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 902 new cases to take its tally to 6647840.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3471 cases to take its tally to 5211297.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 238 cases to take its tally to 3001792.

Tamil Nadu has added 621 cases to take its tally to 2738583.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 127 to 2075546.

Uttar Pradesh has added 22 cases to take its tally to 1710639.

Delhi has added 69 cases to take its tally to 1442004.