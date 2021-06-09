DATA STORY: With 92,596 new infections, caseload goes past 29 million

India on Wednesday reported a net reduction of 72,287 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,231,415. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 9.84per cent (one in 10). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 92,596 cases to take its total caseload to 29,089,069. And, with 2,219 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 353,528, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,776,096 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 239,058,360. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 27,504,126 – or 94.55 per cent of total caseload – with 162,664 new cured cases being reported on Wednesday.
-
With a daily increase of 92,596 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 28,996,473 on Tuesday to 29,089,069– an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 353,528, with 2,219 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 781,237 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 9.84% of all active cases globally (one in every 10 active cases), and 9.33% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 239,058,360 vaccine doses. That is 824.43 per cent of its total caseload, and 17.16 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (29425086), Uttar Pradesh (25959060), Gujarat (22876032), Rajasthan (22758916), and West Bengal (20567604).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (371803), Delhi (364281), Gujarat (358152), Uttarakhand (324575), and J&K (307559).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 9 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 72,287, compared with 97,907 on Tuesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Assam (486), Manipur (157), Lakshadweep (45), and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (7).
-
With 162,664 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.55%, while fatality rate increased to at 1.20%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.61%), Uttarakhand (2.03%), and Nagaland (1.87%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 164,883 — 2,219 deaths and 162,664 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.34%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 217.4 days, and for deaths at 110.1 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (18023), Kerala (15567), Maharashtra (10891), Karnataka (9808), and Andhra Pradesh (7796).
-
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (89.17%), Karnataka (90.54%), Andhra Pradesh (93.27%), Kerala (94.21%), and Maharashtra (95.35%).
-
India on Monday conducted 1,985,967 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 370,193,563. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.6%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.82%), Maharashtra (15.86%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.4%), Kerala (12.85%), and Sikkim (12.49%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (15.19%), Kerala (14.15%), Nagaland (12.05%), Tamil Nadu (10.59%), and Meghalaya (10.13%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1063219), J&K (656524), Kerala (579509), Karnataka (456794), and Uttarakhand (444817).
-
The five most affected states by total cases Maharashtra (5852891), Karnataka (2717289), Kerala (2657962), Tamil Nadu (2274704), Andhra Pradesh (1771007).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 10,891 new cases to take its tally to 5,852,891. The state has added 139,676 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 9808 cases to take its tally to 149840.
-
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 15,567 cases to take its tally to 2,657,962.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 18,023 cases to take its tally to 2,274,704.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 7796 to 1771007.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 704 cases to take its tally to 1699787.
-
Delhi has added 316 cases to take its tally to 1429791.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU