Coronavirus impact: Software Technology Parks asks firms to work from home
Business Standard

Foreign cruises banned from entering India amid coronavirus spread

Of 243 pre-bookings, 220 cruises had already taken place. The current 15 cruise cancellations are from the remaining 23 pre-bookings

Aditi Divekar  |  Mumbai 

With Covid-19 coronavirus cases rising in India, entry of cruise ships from abroad into the country has been halted — effective Wednesday, says the central government order. “Due to this, we (Mumbai port) have had to cancel 15 pre-booked cruises in the final leg of the season,” Yashodhan A. Wanage, deputy chairman of Mumbai Port, told Business Standard.

Only those cruise ships which had planned and intimated their call to an lndian port not later than January 1 will be allowed to call at such a port, goes the shipping ministry notice. However, it adds, any such ...

First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 22:53 IST

