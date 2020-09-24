Google Doodle honours Arati Saha: Know about India's swimming prodigy

Today's is dedicated to Arati Saha, a groundbreaking Indian long-distance swimmer and Olympian. This day would have been her 80th birthday. On September 29, 1959, she became the first Asian woman to cross the English Channel, swimming 42 miles from Cape Gris Nez in France, to Sandgate in England.

Born in Kolkata, Saha's athletic talent became known when she won her first gold medal for swimming at the age of 5. By the time she was 11 years old, she earned the title of 'swimming prodigy'.

Today’s has been drawn by her fellow Kolkata native, artist Lavanya Naidu. Naidu hopes her drawing helps inspire people everywhere to ‘dream big, no matter where they come from'.

Saha earned multiple honours in her early career, including setting an all-India record in 1949 and breaking Dolly Nazir's all-India record in a 1951 West Bengal state meet.

After the Olympics, Saha focused on practising the breaststroke, consistently her best category. She also started participating in a long-distance swim competition in the Ganges. Bangladeshi swimmer Brojen Das recommended Arati Saha to the Butlin International Cross Channel Swimming Race organisers for the 1953 event. Despite her popularity and wide support, she struggled to raise the funds to travel to England until the then Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, offered support.

Arati Saha’s training regime was more than rigorous. At one point, she swam for eight straight hours in a pond in Deshbandhu Park, and then went on to double her time. After six years of training, Saha travelled to England on 24 July 1959.

Her first event was plagued with mishaps. However, in the second attempt, Arati swam across the English Channel on September 29, 1959. The swimmer covered 42 miles in 16 hours and 20 minutes. On reaching the English shores, Arati Saha hoisted the Indian flag.

Saha was awarded Padma Shri in 1960. The Department of Posts also created a postage stamp in her honour in 1999.