Illegal apartment complex in Kerala demolished; SC order implemented

A high rise apartment complex was brought down through controlled implosion method as authorities began implementing a Supreme Court order to demolish four illegal water-front structures in Maradu municipality here on Saturday.
The residential complex was demolished at 11.18 am.
The 60-meter high 19-storey building, known as "Holy Faith H20, was levelled in seconds in a spectacular implosion.
Thousands of people watched the demolition from outside the evacuation zone.
A total of 343 waterfront flats were built in the complexes, violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.
The Apex Court had in September 2019 directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government
