India lodges protest with Islamabad over Pak SC's order on Gilgit-Baltistan

The Ministry of External Affairs said a demarche was issued to a senior Pakistani diplomat lodging a strong protest over the court ruling

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

MEA clearly conveyed that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India.

India has conveyed its strong protest to Pakistan over its efforts to bring “material change” to territories under its “illegal and forcible” occupation after the country's top court allowed holding of elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs said a demarche was issued to a senior Pakistani diplomat lodging a strong protest over the court ruling and clearly conveying that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India.

“It was further conveyed that such actions can neither hide the illegal occupation of parts of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by Pakistan nor the grave human rights violations, exploitation and denial of freedom to the people residing in Pakistan occupied territories for the past seven decades,” it said in a statement.


In a recent ruling, the Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Islamabad to amend a 2018 administrative order to conduct general elections in the region.
First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 03:22 IST

