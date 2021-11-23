Live news: Aramco eyes new India investments; Paytm CEO gives firm pep talk
Latest live news: Member of a panel set up by the Supreme Court warns against giving legal guarantee to MSP for crops.
Latest live news: Saudi Aramco said it will continue to look for investment opportunities in India, days after Reliance Industries Ltd. scrapped a plan to sell a stake in its oil-to-chemicals unit to the Middle Eastern company.
Aramco had signed a non-binding letter of intent in August 2019 for a potential 20 per cent stake in Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals unit valued at about $15 billion. Reliance said on Friday the companies would walk away from the deal.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma urged employees to ignore the Indian payments firm's dismal market debut which he likened to challenges faced by automaker Tesla following its public listing over a decade ago, Reuters reported quoting sources. Shares in Paytm slumped for a second day on Monday, wiping almost $7 billion off its listing valuation of $18.74 billion in one of the worst ever market debuts for a large Indian company.
Indian economy will face a crisis if a law is made for guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) for crops, Anil Ghanwat, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, said on Monday. He said this amid demands by protesting farmers for legislation on MSP even as they have welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw three farm laws.
