LIVE: Considering Russia's demand for Ukraine neutrality, says Zelenskyy

Live news updates: A special unit of the Ukrainian defence forces, fighting the war, has claimed that it has managed to destroy the 40-mile convoy of the Russian army heading towards Kyiv, according to media reports. The drone operators of the 30-strong Ukrainian special forces were drawn from an air reconnaissance unit Aerorozvidka, according to The Guardian. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday his government is “carefully” considering a Russian demand of Ukrainian neutrality, a key point of contention as negotiators for both sides prepare for a fresh round of talks aimed at ending the brutal month-long war.

US President on Monday said that his weekend comment in Europe that his Russian counterpart cannot remain in power was a moral outrage for his invasion of Ukraine, and that does not reflect any change in American policy with respect to regime change. As such, Biden refused to apologize for his comments, on which his administration has been having a tough time in explaining over the past few days.