JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Live: US says Russia adding troops, India asks states to ease Covid curbs

Live news updates: Senior Biden administration official says the US believes Russia's claim it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine is "false."

Topics
Today News | Ukraine | Renewable energy policy

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Ukraine, Russia
A Ukrainian serviceman adjusts his glasses at a frontline position, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Live news updates: The U.S. said as many as 7,000 Russian troops have been added to the more than 100,000 already near Ukraine’s borders, rejecting Russian statements that it has begun drawing down some forces.

The central government on Wednesday asked states to ease restrictions to slow down the third wave of the coronavirus, saying economic activity should not be hampered as infections were on a "sustained downward trend".

India will launch on Thursday its National Hydrogen Policy that encourages boost production of the clean fuel and nudges to set up renewable energy capacity.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh