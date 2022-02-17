- Dollar falls as investors see Fed minutes as less hawkish than feared
- Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine 'false': US
- Developments in Afghanistan will have ramifications to Central Asia: India
- Russian invasion of Ukraine can happen anytime now: White House
- Govt likely to propose 18% GST on crypto mining, trading entities
- Banks told to tighten monitoring, have ironclad KYC to avoid new 'Jamtara'
- Eris sees a sweet spot as it forays into insulin market, eyes 10% share
- LIC IPO: Govt plans to tap around 180 investors in mega roadshows
- Fall from grace: Meet Chitra Ramkrishna, former MD and CEO, NSE
- Covid vaccine makers shoot for exports as domestic demand may remain low
Live: US says Russia adding troops, India asks states to ease Covid curbs
Live news updates: Senior Biden administration official says the US believes Russia's claim it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine is "false."
A Ukrainian serviceman adjusts his glasses at a frontline position, outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Live news updates: The U.S. said as many as 7,000 Russian troops have been added to the more than 100,000 already near Ukraine’s borders, rejecting Russian statements that it has begun drawing down some forces.
The central government on Wednesday asked states to ease restrictions to slow down the third wave of the coronavirus, saying economic activity should not be hampered as infections were on a "sustained downward trend".
India will launch on Thursday its National Hydrogen Policy that encourages boost production of the clean fuel and nudges to set up renewable energy capacity.
