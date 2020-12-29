Modi flags off New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Freight Corridor

Prime Minister inaugurated the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of Eastern Dedicated (EDFC) on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Modi said the project was envisaged by earlier governments but not implemented on time. "The approvals for this project initially came in 2006 but its implementation was largely on paper and till 2014, less than 1 kilometre was completed," he said.

"This was because the Central government in earlier stints did not coordinate with the states for its execution. The cost of the project went up by 11 times when we started work. Another 1100 kilometres of work will be completed in next few months," Modi said.





"These special corridors for carriage trains would ensure passenger trains run on time. It will also ensure that carriage trains can run at 3X speed and they will be able to carry 2X load capacity," he said.

The Operation Control Centre at Prayagraj and Flagging-off of first goods trains from Bhaupur and Khurja Stations of EDFC was also conducted on Tuesday. This dedicated was built at a cost of ₹ 5,750 crores.

Stating the importance of a Dedicated (DFC), Modi said, "The slow speed of freight trains and lack of adequate tracks delayed the passenger trains too. This also drives up freight logistic costs."

Modi also took a harsh view on those who disrupt movement of trains during protests. He said that these are assets and their operations must be maintained at all times.