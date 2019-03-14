Nehru 'original sinner', favoured China for UNSC's membership: Jaitley

Hitting back at the Congress, Finance Minister Thursday said first Prime Minister Jawaharlal was the "original sinner" who favoured over India for permanent membership into the United Nation

This comes within hours of President Rahul Gandhi terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "weak" and "scared" of Chinese President Xi Jinping after Beijing blocked a UN resolution to designate chief a global terrorist.

"The original mistake, both on Kashmir and China, was committed by the same person," said while quoting a letter written by to Chief Ministers on August 2, 1955.

Jaitley, who heads the publicity committee of the BJP for the ensuing general elections, has quoted a part of the letter.

"Pt. Nehru's infamous letter to Chief Ministers' dated August 2, 1955, states 'Informally, suggestions have been made by the United States that should be taken into the United Nations but not in the Security Council, & that India should take her place in the

"..We cannot, of course, accept this as it means falling out with and it would be very unfair for a great country like China not to be in the Security Council," he said in a series of tweets.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, asked, "Will the President tell us who the original sinner was?" India's bid to designate the chief of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed as a global terrorist suffered a setback with China putting a technical hold on a proposal to ban him following the terror attack.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the killed 44 soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.