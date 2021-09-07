JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Enforcement Directorate issues lookout notice against Anil Deshmukh

80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study
Business Standard

Pfizer booster likely by September 20, Moderna may be delayed: Fauci

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, criticised the Biden administration for "mixed messaging."

Topics
Pfizer | Vaccine | Vaccination

Bloomberg 

Pfizer Vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine
Photo: Shutterstock

US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said US booster shots against Covid-19 are likely to start only with the vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech SE, while the Moderna shot may be delayed.

“The bottom line is very likely at least part of the plan will be implemented, but ultimately the entire plan will be,” Anthony Fauci said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Fauci’s comments may lead to more clarity on the administration’s stance after Biden ran into resistance by medical experts who advise US regulators over what they view as political interference in the review process. While Biden has set a Sept. 20 target for kicking off the booster campaign, safety and efficacy data require signoff by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Top medical officials, including CDC head Rochelle Walensky, warned the White House last week that regulators may only be able to act on the Pfizer shot, and possibly for just some groups of people, in the coming weeks, the New York Times has reported. Fauci said Moderna “is getting their data together” and may have submitted it by now. Any delay for Moderna would be “a couple of weeks — if any,” he said. The company said Friday it had completed its submission to US regulators.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, criticised the Biden administration for “mixed messaging.”

“We need clear guidance on these booster shots because it undermines the credibility of it,” Hogan said on NBC. “I guess they slipped and pre-leaked an announcement about booster shots with all three vaccines and then had to backtrack it and say you can only use Pfizer.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, September 07 2021. 02:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU