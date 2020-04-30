Politicians to film industry, Rishi Kapoor's death takes everyone by shock

From Indian politicians to celebrities, condolences poured in from all sides as veteran actor died on Thursday morning at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital.

Rishi was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter expressing the loss and sent condolences to Kapoor's family and fans.

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condoled the death of the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

"This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Actor turned politician Smriti Irani, who is the Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development in a tweet recalled her experience with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "In 2014, he told me 'bhag jaldi Dilli pagal' for he knew I have been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that's how I shall remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job".

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 30, 2020

NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed grief, saying the Indian film industry has lost a versatile and charismatic artiste.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled Kapoor's death and said that he had endured his illness with dignity and grace.

Deeply shocked & saddened at the demise of the iconic & versatile film actor #RishiKapoor. A Film Award winner, he acted in more than than 150 films. He endured his illness with dignity and grace. My condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 30, 2020

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a tweet said his stellar performances will be remembered.

"Shocked by the passing of another legend, and veteran actor, Rishi Kapoor. His way of mesmerising us with his stellar performances will be remembered and missed. Prayers to his family and loved ones. RIP," he tweeted.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the veteran actor was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy whose contribution to the film industry is unparalleled.



"In his death, we have lost a link to connect two generations of artists. He was the torch-bearer of an illustrious legacy of his family whose contribution to the Indian film industry is unparalleled," Thackeray said.

The death of Kapoor, one of Bollywood's greatest cine icons, took by shock, a day after the demise of actor Irrfan Khan. The film industry took to social media to mourn his death with disbelief.

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Priyanka Chopra: "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted: "Couldn't even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of Rishi Kapoor ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening...it's too much to accept. RIP RISHIJI"

Ajay Devgn expressed on Twitter: "One blow after another. Rishi ji's passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji"

Been trying to write something n I can’t put my mind n hands in sync. More like the heart in between is just not able to comprehend this. That laugh, that sense of humour, the honesty and even the bully he was , will be missed. No one like you #RishiKapoor — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2020

Reema Kagti shared: '"RIP Rishi Kapoor", while John Abraham wrote: "Rest In Peace Sir ... #RishiKapoor"

Emraan Hashmi, with whom Kapoor shared screen space the last time in the film "The Body", wrote: "This is devastating. Lost for words . RIP Rishi Kapoor"

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: "Am devastated, heartbroken... King of charm, King of Romance, the legendary actor Rishi ji just said 'pack-up'. Not fair Sir, you said we will do a film together.... just not fair."

Poonam Dhillon tweeted: "Devastated !!! Rishi kapoor gone !! What terrible news today!! No words to express. My heart breaking for Neetu, Ranbir, Riddhima, Daboo, Chimpu & Rima !!"

Absolutely heartbroken. This is an irreparable loss. To the film industry. To the audiences. And to all who were blessed enough to know him personally. Love you Rishi uncle. #RIP — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 30, 2020

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor's former co-star tweeted: "No no no no .... this is not happening ...!! This is sad ............... ... very very very very very sad...!!! .... I'm shocked beyond words .....!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted: "Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for the film industry. One of my most favourite actor. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti"

Vishal Dadlani tweeted: "The world is truly depleted with #RishiKapoor ji gone. Deepest condolences to Ranbir and Neetuji, and the whole Kapoor family. @chintskap Sir's 2nd innings was definitive of a new wave in Indian cinema. To lose both @irrfank & him in 2 days feels like a hard kick in the chest."

Arshad Warsi tweeted: "I am speechless and completely heartbroken. Been a fan of Rishi Kapoor all my life. Loved him for his talent, wit, positive energy, this is terrible. First Irfan and now Rishi Kapoor... Dear God please look after these great souls"

The posts from celebrities and millions of fans keep coming in by the minute.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year undergoing treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, Kapoor's health was frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital twice in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.