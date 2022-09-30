Quiet authority: Meet Gen Anil Chauhan, India's new Chief of Defence Staff

India’s military has a new top man. Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Anil Chauhan, who assumed office on Friday as India’s second Chief of Staff (CDS), will wear two additional hats: He will head the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) as Secretary; and he will also be the Permanent Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC). The other three members of the COSC will be the chiefs of the army, navy and the air force.