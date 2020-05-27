JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Day 2 of flight resumption: Over 42,000 ferried; 2 test Covid-19 positive
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi speaks to public healthcare experts on Covid-19 crisis

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the conversation will be aired through the Congress social media channels

Topics
Coronavirus | Rahul Gandhi | Public health care

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on COVID-19 via video link in New Delhi
The conversations form the basis of the third episode of Rahul Gandhi's

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday spoke to public health professional Ashish Jha and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke, as part of his ongoing series of dialogues with globally recognised experts in economics, social sciences, healthcare on tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

Ashish K. Jha has been recently appointed as the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Johan Giesecke is a Swedish physician and Professor Emeritus at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Giesecke was born in Stockholm.

These conversations form the basis of the third episode of Rahul Gandhi's "The COVID Crisis" series.

ALSO READ: PM 'low key', cannot be seen now that lockdown has failed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the conversation will be aired through the Congress social media channels on Wednesday.

In this episode, the conversations cover a wide range of subjects including the nature of the Covid-19 virus, testing strategies, visualising the post-Covid world, the possibility of a virus and many others, according to a statement issued by Surjewala.

Previous episodes have featured conversations with world renowned economist Raghuram Rajan and Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 10:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU