Rahul Gandhi speaks to public healthcare experts on Covid-19 crisis

Congress leader on Tuesday spoke to public health professional Ashish Jha and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke, as part of his ongoing series of dialogues with globally recognised experts in economics, social sciences, healthcare on tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

Ashish K. Jha has been recently appointed as the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Johan Giesecke is a Swedish physician and Professor Emeritus at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Giesecke was born in Stockholm.





Today, 10 AM onwards, watch my conversation on the #Covid19 crisis with two brilliant global health experts - Prof Ashish Jha from Harvard & Prof Johan Giesecke from the Karolinska Institute, Sweden.



Available on all my social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/ptUN2dIwd8 — (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2020

These conversations form the basis of the third episode of Rahul Gandhi's "The COVID Crisis" series.





Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the conversation will be aired through the Congress social media channels on Wednesday.

In this episode, the conversations cover a wide range of subjects including the nature of the Covid-19 virus, testing strategies, visualising the post-Covid world, the possibility of a virus and many others, according to a statement issued by Surjewala.

Previous episodes have featured conversations with world renowned economist Raghuram Rajan and Nobel Prize winning economist Abhijit Banerjee.