JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top 10 business headlines: Loan 'melas', GST Council meeting, and more
Business Standard

Rape accused ex- BJP MP Chinmayanand arrested, taken for medical check-up

The BJP leader was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh police from his residence 'Divya Dham'

Press Trust of India 

Former Union Minister Chinamayanand
Former Union Minister Chinamayanand

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of rape by a law student, was arrested on Friday, his counsel said.

The BJP leader was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh police from his residence 'Divya Dham' here amid heavy security deployment, his lawyer Pooja Singh told PTI.

He has been taken for medical examination to a government hospital, she said.

Singh said the SIT took signatures of Chinmayanand's relatives on the arrest memo but no arrest-related documents, including a copy of the FIR, were given to them.

As Chinmayanand was taken to the hospital for medical check-up, patients had to face a tough time as they were not allowed to enter the premises.

First Published: Fri, September 20 2019. 10:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU