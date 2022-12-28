JUST IN
HC imposes Rs 10,000 cost on MHA, Personnel min on CISF inspectors' plea
Ready for take off: Noida Int'l Airport lines up revenue growth plans

The big challenge comes from the Delhi Airport, whose traffic base is very high and whose user fees will be much low than Noida airport

Topics
Noida international airport | Weaving revenue growth

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Noida International Airport
Noida airport's current catchment is 1.25 million metric tonnes of air cargo and is projected to grow to more than 4 million metric tonnes by 2040.

The upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar is firming up a business strategy to drive synergies, earn better revenue and lower passenger fees.

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 15:02 IST

