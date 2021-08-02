Rishi Sunak demands urgent easing of travel rules in letter to UK PM

-
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has urged an easing of the UK’s travel restrictions, which he said are damaging the country’s tourism industry and overall economy. Sunak wrote of his concerns to Prime Minister Boris Johnson before ministers are due to discuss August travel guidelines this week, the Sunday Times reported. In the letter, Sunak said UK border policy was out of step with international competitors, and did not take advantage of the UK’s vaccine rollout, the newspaper wrote. About 72 per cent of UK adults are fully vaccinated and 88 per cent have had at least a first dose, according to government figures. That helped limit severe outcomes including hospitalizations and deaths as cases rose sharply into mid-July.
Daily positive tests have receded since then. Sunak is concerned that the restrictions in place are harming UK companies competing with European counterparts in conducting business with the US, the Times reported.
