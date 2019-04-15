SC gives Rahul Gandhi till April 22 to explain Rafale comments

The Supreme Court on Monday sought Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s explanation of certain comments he had made to media and public after the top court had passed an order admitting additional documents in the review petition of judgment. The top court, while making it clear that the comments made by Gandhi had been wrongly attributed to the court also said that politicians should, in their speeches, not attribute any findings or views to the court, unless the same have been recorded in the order.

“We have considered the matter. We make it clear that this Court had no occasion to record any view or finding or make any observation as allegedly attributed to the Court by the respondent (Rahul Gandhi) in as much as what was decided by this Court was a purely legal question of admissibility of certain documents to which objections were raised by the Attorney General,” a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

Gandhi has been asked to give his explanation by April 22, and the court will next hear the matter on April 23. The top court was hearing a contempt petition moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Gandhi for making comments which he allegedly attributed to the top court.





In her petition, Lekhi had alleged that Gandhi had, post the top court’s order in the case, made a remark that the "Supreme Court in its judgement said Chowkidar Narendra Modi chor hain". Gandhi, it is alleged, had made the statement when he was addressing media persons in Amethi after filing his nomination papers for the

On April 10, the top court had rejected the central government’s plea that since documents related to the purchase of 36 fighter jets were stolen from the defence ministry, they should not be part of the review petition moved in the case. The review petition, a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had then said “will be adjudicated on its own merit by taking into account the relevance of the contents of the three documents”.



The said review petition was moved by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan after the apex court had on December 14 last year said there was “no occasion to really doubt” the procurement process of 36 Rafale fighter jets, “even if minor deviations have occurred”. The court had further said it did not want to go into the sensitive issue of the purchase of the aircraft.

Following the judgment, Sinha, Shourie and Bhushan had moved review petitions claiming that the central government had made false claims in its affidavits and that the judgment had “relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover”. The news reports published by daily The Hindu were also included as part of fresh evidence.