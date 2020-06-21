JUST IN
Three militants killed by security forces in Srinagar; encounter underway

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the city as a precautionary measure

Jammu and Kashmir | Srinagar encounter | Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Army jawans take their position near the encounter site in Shopian on Sunday.
Restrictions on the movement of people have also been imposed in most parts in downtown areas of the city,

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Sunday, police said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the Zoonimar area of the city, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation this morning, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated leading to a gunfight.

Three unidentified militants have been killed in the encounter, the official said.

The exchange of fire is going on.

Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Restrictions on the movement of people have also been imposed in most parts in downtown areas of the city, the official added.
First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 13:21 IST

