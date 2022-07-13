UP police forms SIT to investigate cases against Alt News founder

-
ALSO READ
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to be produced before Delhi court today
Delhi Police seek 14-day custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair
Alt News co-founder Zubair moves SC for bail, plea to be heard on Friday
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's interim bail extended by SC in UP case
Court allows Alt News' Zubair to meet his counsel for 30 mins once a day
-
The Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a "transparent" and expeditious probe into cases lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in various districts of the state, a senior official said.
The SIT will be headed by Inspector General (Prisons) Preetinder Singh while IG Amit Verma will be its member, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said, adding they will be assisted by three deputy superintendents of police/inspectors.
The SIT has been asked to conduct the probe expeditiously and submit a charge sheet in the court, Kumar said.
Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Hathras districts on charges of hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods and inflammatory posts, officials here said.
The Sitapur FIR was lodged on June 1 under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena district president Bhagwan Sharan.
Sharan had filed the complaint for a tweet by Zubair in which he allegedly called three Hindutva leaders- Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop -- "hate-mongers".
This case has reached the Supreme Court.
On Tuesday, the court extended till further orders the interim bail granted to Zubair. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, that it wants to file a counter affidavit to Zubair's plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged in the case.
In Lakhimpur, the case was lodged on November 25 last year by Ashish Katiyar, a reporter for a private news channel.
"In his complaint, Katiyar had accused Zubair of misleading people through his tweet about his channel," he said.
Similarl, FIR was lodged against Zubair in other districts.
Earlier, the Supreme Court extended till further orders the interim bail of Zubair in a case lodged against him in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU