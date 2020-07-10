JUST IN
Ladakh row figures in Rajnath Singh's telephonic talks with US Defence Secy
Business Standard

Vikas Dubey's killing seems to be fake, straight out of film: Sharad Yadav

Dubey was shot dead on Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Police personnel arrest Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter Case, at the Mahakal temple, in Ujjain on Thursday. Photo: ANI
Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav on Friday alleged that the police's claim of killing gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter seems to be "fake" as he could have disclosed many big "secrets".

"This encounter (killing) of Vikas Dubey seems to be fake and straight out of a film. This is an illegal way. This man could have disclosed many big secrets like who sheltered him... Those who sheltered him are as much to blame as Vikas Dubey and the country needed to know them," Yadav said.

Dubey was shot dead on Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city.
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 20:39 IST

