Waterlogging in Mumbai after pre-monsoon showers, civic body on alert

Pre-monsoon rains hit on Thursday, bringing relief to city residents after a spell of hot and humid weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rains in Maharashtra, especially in the coastal Konkan region, from June 9 to 11.

The weather department is yet to formally announce the onset of monsoon in the city.

According to reports, the heavy rain, like previous years, led to waterlogging in several places and disrupted traffic and flight services.

Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes #Mumbai leaving streets water-logged in several parts of the city. Visuals from Hindmata area. pic.twitter.com/rAUBIYQPFr — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

In view of the extremely heavy rainfall warning by the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken a number of precautionary measures.

"Leaves of all senior officials, including Deputy Municipal commissioners (DMCs), Assistant Commissioners (AMCs) and heads of departments have been cancelled and they have been directed to be available in their headquarters on June 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday),” a statement issued by the civic body said.

The major steps taken by the authorities include deployment of navy personnel at Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay, Malad for flood rescue operations, if required.

In addition to this, six Flood Rescue Teams of Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres and emergency support functions like BEST (bus transport system), police, traffic police and education officers have been alerted.

Education officers monitoring school premises in all 24 administrative wards have been asked to keep shelter schools open 247. Dewatering pumps will be kept ready and flood-prone spots will be monitored closely during the heavy rain period, the statement said.

As per IMD forecast, there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9. There is a similar forecast for the six districts of Konkan region, including Mumbai, and surrounding areas on June 10 and 11.



With PTI inputs