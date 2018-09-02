After entertainment, Subhash Chandra now set to enter cruise tourism

After a successful foray in the entertainment business, Subhash Chandra has now set his sights on the tourism industry, more specifically, cruise liners. Essel Group, the promoter of entertainment network Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), has launched a company called Zen Cruises Private Limited, which will house Chandra’s cruise tourism business.

The cruise liner will be called Jalesh, and will be launched in November. The company has acquired its first ship from P&O Australia. The 70,285-tonne ship has a capacity to carry 2000 passengers and is called the Pacific ...