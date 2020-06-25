Govt, RBI measures have slowed down contraction in economy: NCAER

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) has estimated that the economy would have contracted 12.4 per cent in the current financial year had there been no support measures from the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



In this scenario, gross value added (GVA) would have contracted by 25.7 per cent in the first quarter, 16.7 per cent in the second quarter and 8.1 per cent in the third quarter before growing by 0.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.



However, with the support measures, the Council expects the economy to grow by 1.3 per cent in FY21 in case there are no supply side disruptions.



As there have been supply disruptions due to the lockdown, NCAER provided four scenarios where the economy may witness flat GDP, or GDP contraction of 2, 5 and 10 per cent.



"The results suggest that while a decline in GDP could be significantly contained by these measures (by the government and RBI), the actual outcomes will depend on the strength of the supply response and the extent to which the lockdown-related supply disruptions are overcome," NCAER said.



Under the supply side disruptions, the four scenarios suggest that the inflation rate would rise moderately to 6-8 per cent and the current account deficit would remain below three percent of GDP. The combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and the states would be contained below 8 percent of GDP, it said.

