3/4th of demand raised by I-T after searches not upheld, says CAG

-
ALSO READ
I-T dept searches Chinese entities over hawala transactions of Rs 1,000 cr
I-T dept to crack the whip on tax evaders, resume probe in pending cases
You may have to file ITR even though your income might not be taxable
I-T dept undergoes overhaul to implement faceless assessment scheme
I-T dept pares relief to taxpayers as revenue mop-up thins amid lockdown
-
A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General found that an undisclosed income of Rs 19,108.30 crore unearthed during searches did not sustain at appellate stage in 2018-19.
This was because additions were made related to transactions based on the documents found, which were disclosed by the assessee. Additions were made on assumptions and in the assessment year other than the relevant year.
Further, provisions and sections under which additions were made were not clearly mentioned in the order.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU