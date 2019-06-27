Anil Agarwal's Vedanta sees foreign hand in Sterlite Copper closure

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has said there is a foreign hand in the agitations against its copper production unit, Sterlite Copper, in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, which resulted in its closure. “After the closure of the plant, almost 38 per cent of the country's copper demand, which Sterlite met, is being catered to by foreign companies,” said counsel for Vedanta in the Madras High Court on Thursday. “There is a direct economic, financial interest of the foreigners in this,” said Senior Counsel C Aryama Sundaram, who appeared for Vedanta in its litigation ...