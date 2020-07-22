Banks, trade unions agree to 15% hike in existing wage bill of 35 lenders

Bank managements and on Wednesday agreed to a 15 per cent hike in the existing wage bill of 35 lenders, along with a first-of-a-kind performance linked incentive for state-owned banks.

“The annual wage increase in salary and allowances is agreed at 15 per cent of the wage bill as of March 31, 2017, which works out to be Rs 7,898 crore on pay slip components (annually),” said a a memorandum of understanding between the Indian Banks’ Association and the United Forum of Bank Unions, representing workmen unions and officers’ associations. The wage revision will be effective from November 1, 2017, and will benefit around a million

The performance linked incentive for public sector banks will be a first (which will be optional for private and foreign banks, which are a part of the agreement) and will be based on the annual operating, or net profit, of the lenders individually. This is a departure from the past practice of setting a fixed salary hike based on bilateral negotiations.





ALSO READ: Indian can attract global supply chains away from China, says Mike Pompeo

Terming the agreement “historic”, IBA chief executive officer Sunil Mehta said that the 15 per cent hike will include a 2.5 per cent hike in the basic pay and dearness allowance component to the tune of Rs 1,155 crore. He said that the banks and unions have given in-principle approval to remove the cap on family pension of Rs 9,000. are entitled to pension to the tune of 30 per cent of the basic pay.

“We are happy that despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, an MoU could be signed for wage settlement. But the 15 per cent wage hike does not include pension and superannuation benefits. We will continue to discuss the final terms of the agreement in the coming days,” All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

All employees will get additional pay to the tune of 5-15 days of basic and dearness allowance components of their salary. Banks reporting a yearly increase in operating profit less than 5 per cent will not give any performance incentive. Banks reporting an increase in operating profit of 5-10 per cent will give additional salary of 5 days, banks reporting an increase of 10-15 per cent will give additional salary for 10 days and above 15 per cent, 15 days.



ALSO READ: S&P may downgrade Future Retail to default over liquidity pressure

However, there are conditions. If banks, which report an operating profit above 5 per cent, do not clock annual net profit in

those years, the employees will get an additional pay of only 5 per cent.

“In today’s banking scenario, there is stiff competition among different category of banks i.e. public sector, private sector and foreign banks. In order to inculcate a sense of competition and also to reward the performance, the concept of PLI is felt to be introduced,” the MoU said. The MoU will be converted into a formal agreement within the next 90 days.

Many private banks already have a component of variable pay in their salary structure. Based on the individual's and bank's performance, employees are offered variable pay in the form of cash, or stock-linked instruments, along with employee stock option plans.

The banks’ contribution to the National Pension System fund will be increased to 14 per cent (of the pay and dearness allowance part of the salary), up from 10 per cent at present, according to the MoU. This will, however, require the approval of the government and will be approved on a prospective manner from the date when the settlement is signed.





ALSO READ: India, US have ability to shape larger global agenda, says Jaishankar

The final settlement will state in clear terms the distribution of annual wage increase of 15 per cent between workmen and officers.

There are some “other issues” of the management and unions or associations which will be negotiated in next 90 days and will be incorporated in the settlement. For instance, the bank unions have been demanding a five-day work schedule but the banks management is not in favour of the idea. At present, bank branches remain closed on alternate Saturdays (the second and the fourth Saturday of every month).

The balance sheet of banks will not be impacted at one go as most of the banks have been incorporating some of the impact of the wage negotiation on their books, a PSB chief executive said, requesting anonymity.