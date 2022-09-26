Beat sectoral returns by 5 percentage points annually, PSUs told

JUST IN
Business Standard

PSUs have also been told that the dividend distributed by them would also be considered to evaluate their performance on this parameter

Topics
PSUs | public sector undertakings PSUs | PSU shares

Nikunj Ohri & Shreya Jai  |  New Delhi 

m-cap, stocks, market, investors, growth, PSU
Illustration: Binay Sinha

The Centre has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to increase their share price by over 5 percentage points annually over and above the BSE sectoral index. The move is an effort to improve PSUs market capitalisation.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:20 IST

