Centre gives Rs 6,000 crore to 14 states as revenue deficit grant

The Centre has released Rs 6,195 crore to 14 states as monthly instalment for post-devolution revenue deficit grant
in line with the interim recommendations of the 15th finance commission.
The 14 states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
A similar amount was released as grant in the April-November period of the current financial year.
The 15th finance commission, headed by former bureaucrat N K Singh, identified 14 states which would face a revenue deficit post-devolution. To make up for this deficit, the Commission has recommended revenue deficit grants worth Rs 74,341 crore to these states during 2020-21.
