CNG, petrol price hike: Auto, taxi unions on strike demanding subsidy

The CNG price in Delhi on Monday stood at Rs 71.61 per kg amid a hike in in fuel costs by state-owned companies to offset the economic impact of the Ukraine war.
The CNG price in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida has been raised to Rs 74.17 per kg. In Gurugram, CNG now costs Rs 74.94 per kg.
The price of petrol in the national capital now stands at Rs 105.41 a litre and diesel Rs 96.67 a litre.
On Monday, various auto-rickshaw and taxi unions went on a strike, demanding a CNG subsidy and a fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices.
Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh General Secretary Rajendra Soni said a protest would be held outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines to press for the demands.
Auto and cab drivers' unions have been demanding a hike in fare and slashing of CNG prices to offset the impact of rising fuel prices.
They refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government that a committee would be formed to consider a fare revision in a time-bound manner.
There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.
Meanwhile. the oil ministry has not made any fresh allocation of natural gas from domestic fields to the city gas sector, sending CNG and piped cooking gas prices to record highs but the ministry insisted that allocations have not been stopped and providing more for the sector would lead to cut in supplies to industries like power and fertiliser.
Despite a decision of the Union Cabinet to give 100 per cent gas supply under 'no cut' priority to the city gas distribution sector, current supplies are at March 2021 demand level. This has driven city gas operators to buy high priced imported LNG to make up for the shortfall, leading to a record spike in prices.
