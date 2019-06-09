Consumer Protection to Aadhaar Bills, making sense of new Modi govt agenda

While assuming charge, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government would have to reintroduce the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, as it had lapsed with the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Also, there are 22 other Bills that the government will have to reintroduce in the Lok Sabha as they too have lapsed. “Apart from the Bills that have lapsed, the focus of the government will be on the Bills which it could not introduce owing to one reason or the other. The Data Protection Bill, which may not be economically or politically relevant but is ...