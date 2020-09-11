Data tagging absent in green finance despite rising demand: Study

Green investment in India outpaced India’s GDP growth during two years starting April 2016.

While GDP grew at an average rate of 7.2 per cent during 2016-17 and 2017-18, tracked investment suggest an increase of 24 per cent. While this indicates that green investment have the potential for driving economic growth of the country, there is no clear definition of such investment in India Climate Policy Initiative, a global analysis and advisory organisation specialising in sustainable finance, is planning to launch a portal to track such investment in India. “There is lot of ...