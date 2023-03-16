JUST IN
SVB crisis: $200 mn worth start-up deposits moved to GIFT City, says MoS IT
Consent-seeking technology top Trai pick to curb pesky calls, messages

It will take customers' consent on the brands or companies they would like to receive communication from

Topics
TRAI  | Digital content revenue | e-communication

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

spectrum, trai, mobile, tech, telecom, telco, phone, smartphone, internet, data, call

Digital content authorisation (DCA) is emerging as the favourite among a long list of technologies being researched by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for reducing pesky calls. It is expected to be rolled out first on a pilot basis in another two months, officials said.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 20:04 IST

