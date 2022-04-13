Do strategic interests rule over economic gains in India's new trade pacts?

After a long hiatus, India has begun to engage with trade pacts. To what extent are these deals weighed on economic considerations and how much are they more like strategic alliances? In 2022, India has concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with UAE, a more limited Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with Australia.

That is not the end of ambition. A Free Trade Agreement is due to be signed with Israel in June and before the financial year is over, and at least one more trade agreement shall come up with possibly the UK. “These are strategic, no doubt about ...