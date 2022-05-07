Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; to cost Rs 999.50

Burning a bigger hole in common man's pocket, the price of 14.2-kg domestic cylinder on Saturday was hiked by Rs 50.

With the new revision, the cylinder will now retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.

Earlier in the month, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, whereas the 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.



Previously, on April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. With this, the 19-kg commercial will now cost Rs 2,253. The commercial was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1.