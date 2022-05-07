Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; to cost Rs 999.50

-
Burning a bigger hole in common man's pocket, the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder on Saturday was hiked by Rs 50.
With the new revision, the LPG cylinder will now retail at Rs 999.50 in Delhi.
Earlier in the month, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 102.50, whereas the 5-kg LPG cylinder is now priced at Rs 655.
Previously, on April 1, the price of 19-kg commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder. With this, the 19-kg commercial cooking gas will now cost Rs 2,253. The commercial LPG price was previously increased by Rs 105 on March 1.
