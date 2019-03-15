February trade deficit narrows to $9.60 bn as gold and oil imports fall

-
-
India's trade deficit narrowed to $9.60 billion in February, dragged down by a fall in gold and oil imports, the trade ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The trade deficit was $14.73 billion in January.
In February, merchandise exports rose 2.44 per cent from a year earlier to $26.67 billion, while imports were down 5.41 per cent to $36.26 billion, data showed.
Gold imports in February fell 10.81 per cent year-on-year to $2.58 billion, compared to $2.90 billion during the same month a year ago.
