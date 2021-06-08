Financial creditors can realise Rs 60,000 crore through IBC: ICRA

-
Financial creditors could realise Rs 55,000-60,000 crore in FY22 from cases in the bankruptcy court, driven by the expected resolution of a large housing finance company, according to ICRA. However, the second wave of Covid-19 could again delay resolutions and increase haircuts, it added.
The realisation for financial creditors from the resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 declined significantly in FY21 with a total resolution amount of Rs 26,000 crore, almost a quarter of the realisations the previous fiscal year.
Abhishek Dafria, vice-president and group head, structured finance, ICRA, said, besides the fate of HFC cases, the realisation by financial creditors would depend on the successful resolution of eight-nine big-ticket accounts.
